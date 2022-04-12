ITANAGAR: We all know about Hawaii, a state in the western United States, located in the Pacific Ocean. Hawaii is the third-wealthiest state in the US.

Hawaii comprises nearly the entire Hawaiian archipelago, 137 volcanic islands spanning about 2,400 km. From cerulean waters to verdant vegetation to sandy beaches, Hawaii is home to a wealth of natural beauty.

But, very few people in India probably know that there is another Hawai in our own country. It is located in the easternmost corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hawai is a beautiful town, and is the headquarters of Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. The town is situated on the left bank of river Lohit, a tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra.

According to the Kaman Mishmi dialect, Hawai means pond. The beautiful town is at a height of 1,296 metres above sea level.

The town of Hawai is connected by a cable suspension bridge popularly known as the Anjaw Bridge.

The Anjaw Bridge at Chequinty on the Lohit connecting Hawai with the main BRTF road is an engineering marvel.

Anjaw Bridge

It is a motorable cable suspension bridge with a span of 156.55m , one of the longest in Northeast India.

The beautiful scene of the Lohit valley and the commanding height of the settlement make Hawai one of the most beautiful places in Arunachal Pradesh.

While communication is a major challenge, especially during the monsoon months, Hawai has basic suburban infrastructure.

The town is proud to have an All India Radio Relay station known as Akashvani Hawai. It broadcasts on FM frequencies.