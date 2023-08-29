GUWAHATI: The Congress party has hit out at the BJP-led Modi government at the Centre after China showed Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory in its newly released “standard map”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the Narendra Modi government for the ‘misadventure’ of China to incorporate Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory.

“It is… painful to note that China’s deception and belligerence continues, post Galwan, in the wake of PM Modi giving them a free pass, by saying ‘no one entered our territory’, after 20 of our brave soldiers were martyred,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He added: “Modi government must ensure that the illegal Chinese occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian Territory along the LAC must end.”

“The Indian territories including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin are an indistinguishable and inalienable part of India,” the Congress president further said.

On Monday (August 28), China published a new map, which showed the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the country.

According to the 2023 edition of its “standard map”, China staked claim, not only over Arunachal Pradesh, but also the Aksai Chin region in North India, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

“This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,” China state-run English website Global Times reported.

It may be mentioned here that China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, whereas it occupied the Aksai Chin area of India in the 1962 war.

The “standard map” also included the sovereign nation of Taiwan, which China claims to be part of its territory.

China, while releasing its “standard map” also claimed stake to a major portion of the disputed South China Sea.

Meanwhile, India had been, on numerous occasions, rubbishes Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the frontier state “has and will always remain an integral part of India”.