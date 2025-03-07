Guwahati: Thousands of Christians in Arunachal Pradesh under the umbrella of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) staged a massive demonstration on Thursday.

The protest opposed the impending implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, which they believe threatens their religious freedom.

The ACF had planned to stage a protest outside the secretariat on Thursday, but was denied permission by the Itanagar Capital Region administration.

During the first sitting of the 4th session of the 8th Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung’s private member resolution on the APFRA was denied.

As per sources, the Assembly denied Tatung’s private member resolution, citing concerns that it could cause law and order problems similar to the anti-PRC riots of 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons, ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara stated that they stood against the Act and would not discuss the repeal of the rules but focus on the Act itself.

He mentioned that they would take time to proceed with their second-phase democratic movement and observe the government’s actions in response.

Meanwhile, ACF president Tarh Miri said over two lakh Christians, from various denominations, gathered at Borum near Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar.

ACF has been protesting against the implementation of APFRA, 1978, arguing that the law would harm Christians in the state and limit their freedom of religion.

On March 3, the OSD to the Home Minister, Mama Natung, invited all stakeholders, including the ACF, to discuss the draft rules for the APFRA.

However, the ACF responded that they would address the Act, not the rules, and insisted on presenting any proposal to amend the Act in writing.