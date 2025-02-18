Guwahati: Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) organized a hunger strike on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district demanding to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

A large number of Christians from various denominations participated in a hunger strike (a prayer and fasting event).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the ACF, among the 19 Christian legislators, three non-BJP legislators including Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, Bordumsa MLA Nikh Kamin, and Lekang MLA Likha Soni, took part in the event.

A source mentioned that BJP legislators were informed beforehand to avoid attending the hunger strike.

Tatung, who joined the hunger strike in the second half, remarked, “Our cause is not against anyone, but in defense of the Constitution. This struggle did not aimed at any religion but is for our own rights.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further stated, “Peace is essential for the government to function effectively and lead the state toward progress.”

Addressing claims that Christians convert people through coercion, Tatung explained, “India has a population of over a billion, and Christians make up just two percent. There’s no question of using threats.”

“We don’t even have the power to threaten anyone; we live in fear ourselves,” he added.

He also responded to allegations of monetary influence in conversions, saying, “We do not convert people for money, but out of personal conviction.”

ACF Secretary-General James Techi Tara criticized the Act’s requirement for converts to seek approval from deputy commissioners. “Why should someone need to go to a deputy commissioner? Religion is a personal choice,” he stated.

“It’s easy to count the population every ten years; there’s no need to report a conversion to the authorities,” he continued, asserting that the ACF would not follow any new regulations introduced by the Act.

Tara also shared that the ACF planned to stage a protest outside the Legislative Assembly during the upcoming session on March 6.

He reiterated that the ACF’s demand for the repeal of the APFRA was unwavering and expressed doubt about the potential effectiveness of the meeting with the Home Minister scheduled for February 21. “It will likely be of no use,” he remarked.

ACF President Tarh Miri asserted that the APFRA violates the rights of Christians and contradicts Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. “Despite submitting a memorandum to the state government to repeal the Act, there has been no response, which led to our decision to launch hunger strikes across the state,” he stated.

Under the ACF’s banner, multiple churches held hunger strikes in front of the deputy commissioners’ offices across various districts. The ACF claimed that over 5,000 participants gathered at the Borum ground on Monday.

According to the 2011 census, Christians make up 30.26% of Arunachal Pradesh’s population, followed by Hindus at 29.04%, followers of indigenous religions at 26.20%, Buddhists at 11.77%, and Muslims at 1.95%.

In September 2022, IFSCAP President Katung Wahge and IFSCAP General Secretary Tambo Tamin wrote to the chief secretary, urging for the swift implementation of the APFRA and requesting the notification of draft rules under Section 8 of the APFRA, 1978. They also sent a similar letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In September 2024, two judges from the Gauhati High Court (Itanagar permanent bench) instructed the state government to finalize the draft rules of the Act within six months, while concluding a public interest litigation filed by advocate Tambo Tamin.