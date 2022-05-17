Guwahati: Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita has said that China is engaged in infrastructure capacity enhancement across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lieutenant General Kalita on Monday told reporters in Guwahati that infrastructure building is being carried out, roads are constructed and old advanced landing grounds are revived in the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that India is also constantly upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation which may arise along the border.

“Across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure upgradation is going on. The other side is continuously developing their road, rail and air connectivity as well as 5G mobile network to improve their position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces,” Kalita said.

He said the Chinese authorities have built border villages close to the LAC and there are possibilities these can be used for dual purposes.

“The border villages can be used for civilians as well as to mobilise troops to the forward areas,” said the Eastern Command GoC-in C.

He said that the border in the eastern frontier has varied challenges.

“The Indian Army has displayed exemplary professionalism and bravery. It was extremely eventful during the past one year and we have dealt with all the challenges,” Kalita added.