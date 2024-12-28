Beijing: China has defended its plan to construct the world’s largest dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet, asserting that the project will not impact downstream nations and that safety concerns have been addressed through extensive research.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning downplayed apprehensions surrounding the massive project, estimated to cost around USD 137 billion, being built in the seismically active Himalayan region.

“China has conducted in-depth studies for decades and implemented safeguard measures,” Ning stated at a media briefing, responding to inquiries about concerns related to the dam.

“Hydropower development in Tibet has been thoroughly researched, and measures have been taken to ensure project safety and protect the environment. The project will not affect downstream regions,” he said.

China approved the construction of this colossal dam, touted as the planet’s largest infrastructure project, on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border, on Wednesday, raising concerns among downstream nations India and Bangladesh.

The hydropower project is slated for construction in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra.

The dam will be built at a significant gorge in the Himalayas where the Brahmaputra River makes a dramatic U-turn before flowing into Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and then into Bangladesh.

Ning emphasized that China’s hydropower development in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River aims to accelerate the development of clean energy, mitigate climate change, and address extreme hydrological disasters.

The project’s total investment could surpass one trillion yuan (USD 137 billion), surpassing any other single infrastructure project globally, including China’s own Three Gorges Dam, currently considered the world’s largest, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

China already operates the USD 1.5 billion Zam hydropower station, the largest in Tibet, since 2015.

The Brahmaputra dam was included in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the long-term national economic and social development objectives through 2035, adopted by the Plenum of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2020.

Concerns in India

The dam has raised concerns in India, as it could potentially grant China control over water flow and enable the release of significant volumes of water, potentially flooding border areas during times of conflict. India is also constructing a dam on the Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China established the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) in 2006 to address trans-border river issues. Under this mechanism, China provides India with hydrological information on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej Rivers during flood seasons.

Data sharing on trans-border rivers was discussed during talks between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on December 18.

The Special Representatives emphasized positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including data sharing on trans-border rivers.

Significant Engineering Challenges

The Brahmaputra dam presents significant engineering challenges due to its location along a tectonically active plate boundary, prone to earthquakes.

The Tibetan Plateau, often referred to as the “Roof of the World,” experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location above the convergence of tectonic plates.