Guwahati: Centre will do everything to resolve security concerns of Arunachal Pradesh which is strategically important for the country, Union minister Nisith Pramanik has said.

Union minister of state for home Pramanik, who is on his maiden visit to Itangar on Friday, held a meeting with the police officers.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on various issues such as insurgency in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, operationalisation of the Special Task Force, modernisation of the police force and narcotics problem.

Pramanik assured those present at the meeting to pursue the matter of narcotics in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for an early and decisive solution.

He said he will take up the matter of increasing the Centre’s funding ratio for two sanctioned India Reserve Battalions for the state from 75:25 to 100 per cent.

Pramanik invited a delegation of the state home department headed by minister Bamang Felix to visit New Delhi with proposals concerning the development and welfare of the police department and its personnel.

Regarding the welfare of people living in villages along international borders, he said that Arunachal Pradesh will be allocated adequate funds under the Centre’s new Vibrant Villages Programme.