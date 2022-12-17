ITANAGAR: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 3097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in the last five years.

This was infirmed by the government in the Parliament on Friday.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3097 km in Arunachal Pradesh, stated information shared by the government.

Minister of state for defence – Ajay Bhatt informed the Lok Sabha that the defence ministry entrusted the BRO with the construction of roads in border areas, including in Arunachal Pradesh that shares border with China.

Notably, the Indian government has stepped up efforts to bolster infrastructure along the border areas since the 2020 Ladakh standoff.

In Sikkim, the othet Northeast state that shares border with China, the BRO constructed 18 roads spanning 663.535 km.