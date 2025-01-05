Dibrugarh: A five-member family from upper Assam‘s Dibrugarh suffered critical injuries on Saturday afternoon when their vehicle plunged 50 feet into a gorge along NH-313 near Anini in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accident occurred while the family was returning home from a trip to Anini.

The injured people were identified as Hitendranath Burhagohain, his wife Rekha, their two sons Bedabrata and Debabrata Burhagohain, and daughter-in-law Pramila Singh.

“The vehicle lost control on a treacherous section of NH-313. The steep terrain has significantly complicated rescue efforts. Among the injured, Pramila Singh Burhagohain’s condition is considered extremely critical. Our team is working tirelessly to provide the best possible medical care for all victims,” said an Arunachal Pradesh official involved in the rescue operation.

Arunachal police have initiated an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.

“We strongly advise all travelers, both tourists and locals, to exercise extreme caution while traversing these roads, particularly during the winter season when visibility and road conditions can be highly unpredictable,” the official warned.