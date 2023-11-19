Itanagar: Tana Tagi Tara, a kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Wako World Senior Kickboxing Championship, being held in Albufeira, Portugal, from November 17 to 26.

Tara’s selection is based on his outstanding performance at the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship, where he secured a gold medal earlier this year in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Charu Govin, the general secretary of the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA), confirmed Tara’s participation in the championship and informed that the athlete has already reached Portugal to prepare for the event.

Prior to his departure, Tara underwent rigorous training at an international kickboxing training camp organized by the Wako India National Kickboxing Federation in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, from September 19 to 28.

“The Wako World Senior Kickboxing Championship is regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the kickboxing world, comparable to the Olympic Games,” stated Govin, emphasizing the significance of Tara’s participation.

Tara’s remarkable achievements include securing two consecutive gold medals at the national championships in 2022 and 2023, along with a bronze medal at the Asian Kickboxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2022.