Dibrugarh: Pongchau village, located along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, has long been associated with insurgent activities. However, this time, a young man from the village has changed its narrative.

Longhee Wangsa, who began his career as a sepoy in the Assam Rifles, has risen through the ranks to become an Assistant Commanding Officer, a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Adding to the village’s pride, Phohee Wangsa, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Pongchau, brought further laurels by securing the second position in the CBSE Class 12 exams in Arunachal Pradesh.

Phohee achieved an impressive 91.8 percent in the Class XII CBSE Examination 2024–2025, placing second in the state merit list.

The Pongchau Village Council, in collaboration with the Pongchau Students’ Union, organized a felicitation ceremony to honor outstanding individuals.

Among those recognized were Longhee Wangsa, Assistant Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles; Phohee Wangsa; 42 other distinguished officers; and meritorious students from the village.

Laito Wangsa, ZPM from Pongchau, expressed pride in honoring accomplished officers and high-achieving students, noting that Pongchau, a remote village near the Indo-Myanmar border, lacks modern facilities. In response, the awardees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the organizers.