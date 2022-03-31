Itanagar: A walkathon on the theme against drugs was held in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding on Wednesday.

A statement said the walkathon was held in the quest of spreading awareness and awakening the youth of the Longding district to take a step closer to making the Wancho region drugs free.

Also Read: VPP says too early to celebrate Assam-Meghalaya boundary agreement

Longding Battalion Assam Rifles along with Longding Wushu Association & NCC Kanubari organised the walkathon on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’.

Over a hundred children & youth of Kanubari circle participated in the Walkathon sporting banners, placards and chanting slogans against Drug abuse.

The event also witnessed an awareness emphasising the involvement of insurgents in the prevalent drug menace in the region.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Tribal chieftains, traditional heads oppose Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

The events culminated with the participants taking a pledge to assist the Security Forces in the fight against Drugs.