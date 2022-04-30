DIBRUGARH: Security forces apprehended two suspected NSCN-K(YA) overground workers in the Dadam area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa district.

The two suspected overground workers of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (Yung Aung) were caught by a joint team of 6th Assam Rifles, 36 Bn CRPF and Tirap Police.

As per the team, they were nabbed while they were on an extortion operation from Dadam Village on the behalf of the banned underground outfit.

The security forces said that this apprehension has again exposed the extortion network of the banned outfits where the local population is being used in a nexus for collection of extortion money from the TCL region and using the same in various nefarious activities against security forces.

Both of them were involved in collecting extortion under the direction of hardcore insurgents.

A total amount of rupees Rs 40,000 extortion money was recovered from them.

“Earlier also forty-two over ground workers have been apprehended giving a huge blow to the underground outfits. This achievement showcases the commitment of the Security Forces and Tirap Police to ensure peace, normalcy and a safe environment in the region. This apprehension is likely to demotivate the underground outfits in utilising the hard-earned money of the local population in their anti-national intentions”, a police official said.