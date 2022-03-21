Itanagar: Two cadres belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed in an alleged gun battle with the security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap.

As per reports, the two were killed during an encounter with the troops of the Assam Rifles and Police.

As per the operating team, one more person was suspected to have been injured during the incident.

Also Read: Assam: 54-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting minor

They also said that a huge cache of arms, weapons and other warlike stores were also recovered from the area of the encounter.

The forces found one AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A1 Carbine (US made) and one .32mm pistol were recovered from them.

The encounter was a result of a joint operation based on specific inputs about the presence of a suspect group in the area.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University professor accidentally plays porn during online lecture

The encounter was reported from the Old Kolagaon area near Khonsa in the Tirap district.

The cadres were accused of being involved in extortion activities and recruitments of new members.