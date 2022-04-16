DIBRUGARH: The Anti Drug Squad(ADS) apprehended three suspected drug peddlers from Longkey village in Arunachal’s Changlang district.

During the raid the ADS apprehended three persons identified as Winlun Hallang (35) and Wangton Hangphuk (37), both are residents of Kuthung village, Lazu circle (Tirap) and Samhom Tangha (50).

Tangha is the owner of the house where the other two were allegedly hiding.

Based on tip off regarding movement of drug peddlers in Longkey village, Khimiyang circle, the ADS Changlang unit conducted a raid on the house of Tangha in Longkey village.

During the raid, the team recovered approximately 2.24 kg of cloth smeared with suspected opium and a measuring scale from their possession.

An investigation has been initiated to check what other activities the arrested persons are involved in.