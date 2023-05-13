ITANAGAR: As many as 35 people have been detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 2014 as the three-day Itanagar CapitaI Region (ICR) bandh passed off peacefully, ICR SP (in-charge) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

All the detainees have been remanded in judicial custody.

Shops and business establishments remain closed for the third day on Friday, while public vehicles were off road.

However, no bandh-related untoward incidents have been reported from anywhere.

The SP said the city police escorted around 60-65 stranded people, including patients, upto Hollongi airport and Naharlagun Railway station on Friday.

Singh further informed that he also held a meeting with the Itanagar Market Welfare Association and appealed to the business community to open their shops.

The SP also said that anybody trying to breach the security will not be spared and be tracked by the police.

Meanwhile, the 48-hour bandh given by Nari Shakti and several other local organizations affected normal life in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A large number of people, including several members of Nari Shakti took to the streets in Pasighat and staged peaceful protest against the state government’s alleged failure to give justice in the paper leak case.

They demanded immediate release of activist Sol Dodum and others, who have been detained by police.

Later, Pasighat police detained a number of protesters.

Meanwhile, a section of the local people opposed the bandh call and demanded that the local administration take preventive measures to foil the protesters’ move.

All shops, banks and other business establishments in Pasighat remained closed on Friday.

However, no untoward incident took place during the bandh period.