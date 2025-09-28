Guwahati: The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) has strongly opposed the recent demand by the Chakma and Hajong communities for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it “unethical, unjustified, and unacceptable.”

In a press release issued on Saturday, ACDSU argued that granting such recognition would endanger the rights, identity, and constitutional safeguards of the state’s indigenous tribal population.

The union emphasized that constitutional protections meant exclusively for indigenous groups in Arunachal Pradesh should not extend to non-indigenous communities.

ACDSU released the statement in response to a referendum rally held on September 26 at Diyun by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which represents Chakma and Hajong organisations.

During the rally, JAC demanded a permanent solution to the long-standing issues faced by the two communities.

Referring to the rally, former Independent MLA of Bordumsa-Diyun, Somlung Mossang, categorically stated that no individual or group can unilaterally decide the outcome of such a contentious issue.

He argued that the matter requires broader consultation and consensus involving the government, community-based organisations (CBOs), NGOs, and student bodies.

Citing an example, Somlung Mossang mentioned his brother, Kamlung Mossang, the elected legislator from Miao, and questioned whether Kamlung alone could decide on granting citizenship or ST status to the Chakma and Hajong communities in his constituency.

“No, he alone cannot,” Somlung remarked, stressing that such decisions must be collective and not left to individuals.

Issuing a stern warning, ACDSU cautioned political parties, organisations, and individuals against supporting or encouraging what it described as “misplaced demands” driven by political or personal interests. The union also pledged to resist any move, policy, or action that undermines the rights of indigenous tribes.

Reaffirming its stance, ACDSU further urged the State Government and relevant authorities to protect the cultural, social, and political rights of the indigenous population and to ensure strict adherence to constitutional provisions.