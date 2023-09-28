Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang awaits the conduct of the first ever high-altitude marathon marathon on October 1 this year.

The inaugural edition of the event has been able to attract around 2,500 participants from across India and the globe for a unique physical fitness challenge and the venture at 10,000 feet above the mean sea level in the lap of Himalayas.

The event is being jointly organized by the Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh government. The event aims to place Tawang on the international marathon map and showcase the spirit of unity and shared commitment towards promotion of sports and healthy lifestyle besides offering to the participants an unique and unforgettable experience.

It will be first-ever high-altitude marathon in the entire Northeastern region and arguably the most challenging one in the nation.

The registrations had to be closed on September 18 with a overwhelming response from the participants representing 25 states. There are over 550 women participants in the marathon.

The event comprises various categories, enabling the participants to challenge their physical limits which includes the prestigious marathon (42.195 kilometres), half marathon (21.0975 kilometres) and 10 or five kilometre races. The prize money ranges upto Rs.m 75,000 in various categories of open, defence and foreign in different age groups.

While negotiating the curves of the Tawang plateau, the runners will be exposed to awe-inspiring sights thus experiencing a treasure for rest of their lives.

The marathon will be flagged off by Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Lieutenant General Manish, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Gajraj Corps on October 1, 2023 from the Tawang Stadium.

All three services, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are fielding teams for the event. All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have also sent in their medal prospects.

The fervour among the participants and locals is rising steadily to a crescendo with almost 800 locals and school children awaiting eagerly for the not so distant event, a day of the new dawn for the extreme marathoners.