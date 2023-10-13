Seppa: The Seppa women’s police station in Arunachal Pradesh is currently without any female officers, a situation that reflects the wider gender gap in the state police force.

The previous officer in charge, Sunita Nabam, was transferred to Itanagar in August, and her replacement, W. Pokna, is awaiting release from the Tirap police before assuming duties. As a result, the police station is currently being run by a male police officer.

The police informed that there are no female officers in the entire district. Shockingly, 99 out of 132 police stations in Arunachal Pradesh operate without any female officers.

This lack of female representation in the police force is a major concern, as it can make it difficult for women victims of crime to come forward and report their cases. Women may feel more comfortable speaking to female officers, and they may also feel more confident that their cases will be handled sensitively.

The Seppa women’s police station was established in November 2018, and it is the second of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh. The other five women’s police stations are located in Itanagar, Tawang, Pasighat, Aalo, Tezu, and Ziro.

Official data from 2019 reveals that only 7.79% of the police force in Arunachal Pradesh is female, approximately 882 personnel out of a total of 15,000. The breakdown of female officers includes three IPS officers, three DySPs, 27 inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors, and eight assistant sub-inspectors.

There is a pressing need for increased female representation and empowerment within the police force in Arunachal Pradesh to effectively address gender-specific issues.