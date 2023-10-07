Arunachal Jobs NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under ISRO RESPOND project titled “Rainfall-Induced Landslide Susceptibility Evaluation by Accounting the Influence of Vegetation.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated monthly compensation/Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Also Read : Gut healers that you can easily find in your kitchen

Essential Qualifications and Experience : B.E./B. Tech in ECE/EE/CSE/EEE and ME/M. Tech in VLSI/Microelectronics/Instrumentation and related areas. Gate Qualification and Knowledge in IoT system design are must

Also Read : Saira Banu reveals why Vinod Khanna took a break at the peak of his career on his 77th birth anniversary

How to apply : Candidates are advised to send a mail to alak.icas@gmail.com on or before 16th October 2023 (5.00 PM) with a subject “Application for JRF position in the ISRO Respond Project” along with the relevant documents: CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any) and experience certificate (if any) etc. attached in a single PDF.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



