Pasighat: A science exhibition and seminar under Vigyan Mela was organized for the students of Class-III to X by the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat on Tuesday with an aim to encourage scientific curiosity and innovation among the students.

The programme was graced by Bodong Yirang, Retired Director of Elementary Education and Advisor of ASVS, as the Chief Guest.

The event was also attended by Order Gao, Joint Secretary SMC and ASVS Coordinator, Amol Bawri, Joint Secretary PJSS and Scientist at the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine, Vivek Mishra, Science Teacher at SIGMA Institute, and Rohit Jhadav, Chemistry PGT, Siang Model School, who served as the judges for the exhibition and seminar.

Students from Classes III to X actively participated, presenting their science models house-wise and category-wise. A seminar was also conducted where students confidently explained the scientific principles and ideas behind their models.

The judges and guests praised the students for their creativity, effort, and clarity of presentation.

The programme concluded on a positive and inspiring note, with the guests encouraging the students to continue nurturing their interest in science and innovation. The event proved to be a motivating and enriching learning experience for all.

While speaking at the sideline of the programme, Bodong Yirang and Amol Bawri termed the science exhibition and seminar as a positive and inspiring initiative for the students by the management of the school led by its Principal, Vidya Kant Jha.

“Such program of vigyan mela should be organized time to time including involving the students of other schools of Pasighat, especially on the importance of medicinal plants which are found in abundance in this Himalayan region of Arunachal Pradesh that helps in curing many diseases through Ayurvedic herbal medicines” said Amol Bawri from NEIFM or Ayush, Pasighat.

“In my entire service tenure in the field of education, I have seen many such good program for the students, but this one in DPVN at Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat is very unique and appreciative”, said Yirang who retired from active government service as Director Elementary Education during 2015. Even after my retirement, I have been into social service in the field of education and I have served the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti as its President for three consecutive terms. Under my initiative we were able to open many more schools under ASVS and I am still offering my services for the welfare of the students, added Yirang.

Bodong Yirang also leads the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) East Siang Unit as its President and have adopted three schools in each three blocks of East Siang District wherein the association has already worked for the infrastructural developments of the schools at Langko Primary School (Mebo Block), Sika-Tode Primary School (Ruksin block) and Tekang Primary School (Pasighat block).

Result of Science Exhibition and Seminar: Science Exhibition-Category (Class 9-10) 1st – Lohit house, 2nd- Kameng House and 3rd – Dibang house. Category (Class 6-8) 1st – Dibang House, 2nd- Kameng House and 3rd – Siang house. Category (Class 3-5) 1st – Lohit house, 2nd- Kameng House and 3rd – Dibang house. In Science seminar Category (Class 9-10) 1st – Lohit house, 2nd- Siang House and 3rd – Dibang house.