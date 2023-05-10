ITANAGAR: Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju recently chaired a meeting with officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) headed by the CMD Chanchal Kumar to review the progress of ongoing highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

As many as 20 projects are ongoing, of which five projects have attained more than 95 per cent progress and five projects are nearing 90 per cent of completion, NHIDCL said.

The progress of the roads reviewed were Hayuliang – Hawai Road, Roing-Hunli road as well as two major bridges, two lane of existing Akajan- Likabali-Bame Road, Joram-Koloriang, Arrowa-Khupa Hayuliang, Demwe Brahmakund, High-Altitude Hill Roads – Ladda to Basai, East Kameng, Doginala to Gau, Upper Subansiri, Tadadege to Henker in Shi Yomi, Dembuen to Bruni in Dibang Valley.

The union minister requested the NHIDCL to undertake the road from Mebo-Geku to Gerukamukh in Assam on priority.

The meeting was held as part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and promote connectivity in the region.