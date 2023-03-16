RONO HILLS: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday organied a programme titled ‘G20: University connect, engaging young minds’, in collaboration with the Research & Information System for Developing Countries of the external affairs ministry, and the North East Training, Research & Advocacy (NETRA).

“The conference was held in the university as one of the selected 75 universities across the country for commemoration of the 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the university informed in a release, adding that the programme was “mostly youth-oriented to create awareness among the young students about the G20 summit and India’s presidency for the year 2023, and also how it will affect them and what are the responsibilities they can take up as youths.”

In his inaugural speech, Legislative Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, who is also the chairman of the G20 summit in Arunachal Pradesh, spoke about the origin

of the motto of the G20 summit 2023: ‘Vasudeva Kuttambakam – One world, one family’.

He said that “the ‘world’ here does not only mean humans but everything that is in the world, including plants, animals, insects, resources, and humans.” He said also that “the name G20 must be G21 actually, inclusive of the vast African union, total population of 1.4 billion people, and their vast flora and fauna.”

Sona quoted Swami Vivekananda, saying that “whatever you think, you will be,” and remarked that “the youths today have become intelligent but also very fragile in mind,” and suggested to the students to be self-confident.

He further opined that “the youths have become passive and just carry about without actually knowing or thinking of the effects and impacts of various issues,” and appealed to the youths to “introspect within and out deeply of the many events that occur, and create an opinion of your own, rather than just following about.”

He added that “technology and innovation come with boons and banes, and it is upon the person who is using it and how he is using it.”

“As users, many a time we fail to use technology and innovation responsibly, which in turn affects the youths and their mental health,” Sona said.

Ambassador Satbir Singh spoke about “India’s vision of leading the world,” and said that “the G20 programmes are not limited to the government, but it should be taken to the common people of the country.”

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara expressed happiness over “the technological advancement and innovation that have made our lives a lot easier than it used to be.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that Mahatma Gandhi firmly believed that “the Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

“Our country has the culture of sustainability ingrained in our culture since long time ago. It’s high time that we explored our culture of sustainability and took a collective step in bringing the world together,” Prof Kushwaha said, and added that “it’s the duty of every citizen in building the economy of the country.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Prof Kesang Degi and Dr Sayantan Ghoal from New Delhi-based Research & Information System for Developing Countries also spoke.

Young startups of the state were felicitated by the speaker, and stalls were set up, displaying various works. The young startups were House of Macnok, Hungriji/Dukandada, Mirroryasai, Mee Herbal, Itamoto Travel, Kangte, Oven Yumms, CK Bliss, Neorganics, and GG Woods.

“A large number of college students, in addition to the university’s students participated the conference,” the university informed.