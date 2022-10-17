ITANAGAR: The office of the vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was vandalised by some angry members of the varsity’s students’ union on Monday.

Members of the students’ union of the Rajiv Gandhi University vandalised the office chamber of the varsity’s vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha.

The incident allegedly took place at around 11am on Monday when the members of the students’ union arrived at the VC’s office to discuss some issues.

According to reports, the vandalisation was the result of an altercation that reportedly took place over the RGU students’ union’s demand to re-implement the “hostel prefect system”.

(Further details awaited)