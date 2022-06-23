DIBRUGARH: In a crackdown against insurgent groups, one NSCN-IM overground worker (OGW) was nabbed by a joint team of Changlang police and troopers of the Assam Rifles from Rangkatu tea garden in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The OGW has been identified as Baitu Young Ka (51), resident of Kongsa village at Namtok in Changlang North in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to police, he was nabbed from Rangkatu tea garden area while he came there to collect extortion money from the manager of the tea garden on the behest of NSCN-IM.

In a similar incident, another over ground worker, also from NSCN-IM was apprehended by security forces on Wednesday from the same area.

He came to Rangkatu Tea garden to collect extortion money of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of the the NSCN-IM.

The apprehended NSCN-IM overground worker has been identified as Chakngam Kongkang (30), a resident of Phangsum village in Namtok circle.