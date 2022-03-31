DIBRUGARH: An agitated mob burnt down a police vehicle parked at Kharsang police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district over the alleged murder of a 25-year-old woman.

The protestors demanded justice for the dead woman and handing over of the accused.

Over 100 people gathered in front of the Kharsang police station and then torched the police vehicle parked inside the police station premises on Wednesday night.

According to reports, on March 7, a young woman had gone missing from a tea garden area at Injan village.

Later, her decomposed body was recovered following which police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Speaking to Northeast Now, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said, “Now the situation is under control in Kharsang. The people were demanding capital punishment for the accused. We tried to control them but they burnt down one police vehicle parked in Kharsang police station.”

“A woman was missing since March 7 and on March 11, a missing complaint was filed at Kharsang police station. After that we started an investigation and on March 30 (Wednesday), a decomposed body of the woman was recovered. We have arrested both the accused and as per law, we will take action against them. Both were sent to jail,” the SP said.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Mardi (22) and Arun Kisko (20), hailing from Assam, and were working at a tea factory in Kharsang.

Mihin Gambo said, “We are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to confirm whether it is a rape or murder case.”