ITANAGAR: Belongings of missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao have been recovered by search and rescue personnel from an area beyond Camp 2 of Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovered belongings of the two missing mountaineers were covered in a thick layer of snow.

The belongings were recovered by the search and rescue personnel on Monday – two months after the two mountaineers went missing from Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is located near the India-China border.

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his aide Niku Dao have been missing since August 17.

The duo was on an exploration mission to Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

A video of Everester Tapi Mra taking selfie with his assistants and porters while setting up for 2nd base camp at Khyarii Satam peak.

Tapi Mra had scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 21, 2009.

Tapi Mra was on his fourth attempt to scale Mount Kyarisatam.

Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.