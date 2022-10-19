ITANAGAR: Commercial airlines giant – IndiGo has conducted a successful test of flight landing at the newly built Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has termed the test landing at the Donyi Polo airport as a “milestone moment”.

“A milestone moment as we’re making every possible effort to ensure ease of travel in our state. Gratitude to all for contributing their bit to improve people’s ease of life!” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“It’s so satisfying and fulfilling to see IndiGo flight making a successful test landing at Donyi Polo airport. Ensuring better connectivity to our people is a top priority of my government. Rest assured we’ll ensure we’ve many more flights from Itanagar,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi is located just 15 km away from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh during his visit to the state.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh either on October 27 or on October 28.