ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the naming of the under-construction Hollongi greenfield airport near Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

This development was announced by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“The under-construction Greenfield Airport has been named as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The approval to name the Hollongi greenfield airport near Itanagar as Donyi Polo airport was fiven by the Arunachal Pradesh government during a state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Recently, the airports authority of India (AAI) informed that the Hollongi greenfield airport near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, which now has been named as the Donyi Polo airport, will be inaugurated soon.

“AAI’s newly built Hollongi greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to be inaugurated soon,” the AAI informed.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

“The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft,” AAI said.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

“It is energy-efficient and will run on renewable energy. The runway of the new airport is 2300 metres long,” the AAI added.