Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra has expressed concerns over the law-and-order scenario in the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, collectively known as TCL region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dense forests and inhabitable terrain in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region of Arunachal Pradesh have proved to be a safe haven for the insurgent outfits of the Northeast.

While expressing concern over law-and-order situation in the insurgency-infested TCL region, the Arunachal Pradesh governor stressed for a “concerted public effort” to overcome the challenges faced by the region.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra also called for further strengthening of intelligence network in the TCL region to overcome the menace of insurgency in the region.

Also read: Arunachal: Concern over ten elephants being transported to Gujarat, CRAR writes to Forest Dept

The Arunachal Pradesh governor also called for initiation of more welfare measures and schemes for the insurgency-infested areas of the state.

“It is the duty of every individual to contribute towards promoting a sense of security in the society,” Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra said.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor also urged the people of the state to cooperate with the security forces for maintenance of peace in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra made these remarks while interacting with a group of Gaon Burahs (GBs) of Longding district who called on him at the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar on Thursday.

Also read: ‘Bangladeshi migrants pushing drugs paddling in Arunachal Pradesh’, claims women’s body

Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh governor and the state home minister assured the Gaon Burhas that the state government will “take necessary and appropriate steps to mitigate their issues”.

Earlier, last week the Gaon Burhas and elected Panchayat members of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh had resolved to defy the “ill designs” of the insurgent groups operating from the TCL region.