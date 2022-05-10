Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (retd) BD Mishra, on Tuesday, met chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) – Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi.

During the course of the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (retd) BD Mishra and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discussed issues pertaining to national security.

In the meeting the Arunachal Pradesh governor stressed on the need to strengthen the air defence system and further development of the advanced landing grounds (ALGs) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig (retd) BD Mishra also batted for dual use of ALGs in the frontier state that shares boundary with China.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor suggested that the ALGs in the state be used for both defence operations and civil air traffic terminals.

Further sharing his observations about the IAF’s high altitude firing range capabilities, governor Mishra called for undertaking necessary steps, so as air warriors could have precision firing practice and training.

He also highlighted the importance of the firing ranges for the security of the nation.