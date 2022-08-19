ITANAGAR: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh BD Mishra has requested the central government to create a separate IAS cadre for the state.

Arunachal Pradesh governor BD Mizhra spoke about the matter with union minister Jitendra Singh in Iranagar on Friday.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor said that a separate IAS cadre for the state would ensure better public administration and good governance in the state.

He suggested that till a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh is created, the minimum tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to the state should be 5 years minimum.

Currently, IAS and IPS officers posted in Arunachal Pradesh have a tenure of just three years.

Arunachal Pradesh has a sanctioned strength of 37 IAS officers.

Presently, IAS and IPS officers of Arunachal Pradesh are placed under the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.