ITANAGAR: In a major move to develop the fisheries sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the central government has approved setting up of an Aqua Park.

The Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh government will be built at a cost of Rs 43.59 crore.

The Aqua Park will be set up at Tarin in Ziro Valley of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, a fish farm by the name Tarin Fish Farm already exists in the area.

The Tarin Fish Farm is spread over an area of 7.4 hectares and have 74 ponds.

The farm is a popular tourist attraction and known for breeding high-altitude fish.

The central government will spend Rs 39.23 crore for building the Aqua Park.

The fund will be dispatched in four instalments.