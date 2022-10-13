ITANAGAR: Bugun Liocichla, a critically-endangered bird species, was reportedly spotted at Eaglenest Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rare bird species was spotted at Eaglenest Pass in western Arunachal Pradesh during a day-long festival.

The rare Bugun Liocichla bird is found only in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bugun Liocichla bird is named after the local Bugun tribe in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bugun tribe in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly protects this critically-endangered Bugun Liocichla bird species.

According to a PTI report, there are only a total of 14-20 Bugun Liocichla bird present in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

These birds habitat in an area of 3-4 square kilometres in the temperate forest within the traditional lands of Singchung, 213 km west of Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Prdaesh.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: 900 Congress & NPP workers join BJP in Tirap

A male and a female pair was spotted during the Bugun Liochchla Festival on Wednesday, chief organizer Naresh Glow told PTI.

The Bugun Liocichla is a passerine bird species from the family Leiothrichidae, closely related to the Emei Shan liocichla.

First spotted in 1995 in Arunachal Pradesh, it was described as a new species in 2006.

It is thought to be an endangered species, with a small population, and a very restricted distribution range within which commercial development threatens the habitat.

All sightings of the species have been at an altitude of 2000 m (6600 ft) on disturbed hillsides covered with shrubs and small trees, with the exception of one sighting on the edge of primary forest.

The Bugun Liocichla is only currently known from just one location.

Populations may be discovered in other areas of Arunachal Pradesh or neighbouring Bhutan.