DIBRUGARH: Commemorating 60 years of Battle of Walong, Spear Corps/Dao Division organised mini marathons at Tezu and Walong circles of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Dao Division has been actively conducting various events to consecrate the valour and sacrifice of soldiers of Indian Army in the Battle of Walong.

The mini marathons at Tezu and Walong were flagged off by dignitaries of civil administration with the aim of paying tribute to the bravehearts of the Battle of Walong for their selfless service to the nation & also to revive patriotism.

The event received overwhelming response as over 500 participants enthusiastically ran the mini marathons covering distances of 5 km and 10 km.

The run commemorated the valiant stand by Indian Army at Namti plains during the Battle of Walong.