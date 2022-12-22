ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to initiate a departmental probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSSC) paper leak issue.

The departmental probe into the APPSC paper leak case would be independent of the ongoing investigations by the Arunachal Pradesh police and the CBI.

The depaetmental inquiry into the APPSC paper leak case would be fast tracked by urging the high court to designate a court for the case.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Several arrests have been made in connection with the case thus far.