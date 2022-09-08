ITANAGAR: The director general of civil aviation has granted the airports authority of India (AAI) aerodrome license for public use of the Hollongi Airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

The licence (AL/Public/094) was granted by the director general of civil aviation on Wednesday evening.

“The Director General of Civil Aviation …hereby grants license to, Airports Authoriy of India (Name of the License Holder) for Hollongi Airport, Itanagar (Name and place of aerodrome),” the aerodrome license read.

Notably, the Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution for naming the Hollongi airport near Itanagar as Donyi Polo Airport.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, on August 4, approved the naming of the Hollongi airport near Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

“The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft,” AAI said.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

“It is energy-efficient and will run on renewable energy. The runway of the new airport is 2300 metres long,” the AAI added.