ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has been raising the issue of grant of a separate Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre for the frontier state.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh government has time and again placed before the Centre the issue of having a separate cadre of IAS, IPS, and IFoS for the state, said CM Pema Khandu.

While responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering in the state assembly, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that the resolution adopted in the assembly on October 18, 2017, on the matter was conveyed to the MHA.

“The matter is still pending with the MHA,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Earlier, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh BD Mishra requested the central government to create a separate IAS cadre for the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor had said that a separate IAS cadre for the state would ensure better public administration and good governance in the state.

He suggested that till a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh is created, the minimum tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to the state should be 5 years minimum.

Currently, IAS and IPS officers posted in Arunachal Pradesh have a tenure of just three years.

Arunachal Pradesh has a sanctioned strength of 37 IAS officers.

Presently, IAS and IPS officers of Arunachal Pradesh are placed under the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.