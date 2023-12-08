ITANAGAR: The central government has sanctioned over Rs 625 crore for construction of a strategically important road in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 53.04 km road will connect Tato with Monigong in Arunachal Pradesh.

The development was confirmed by union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, an allocation of Rs 625.61 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an intermediate lane road with hard shoulders, spanning 53.04 kilometres from Tato to Monigong section of National Highway 913, also known as the Frontier Highway,” Gadkari said.

He added: “This strategically significant road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Indo-China border, fostering socio-economic development in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.”