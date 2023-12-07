ITANAGAR: Action against militancy in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh will be initiated soon.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday (December 07).

Speaking to media persons in Longding, the Arunachal Pradesh governor said that planning is underway to put an end to militancy in the state.

Parnaik said that he engaged in discussions with the Arunachal Pradesh government on the matter.

“I have spoken with the state authorities on the matter (militancy). Planning is underway to address the issue,” the Arunachal Pradesh governor said.

He added: “A solution on the matter will be achieved soon.”

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik made this statement during his two-day visit to the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) area.

The TCL area of Arunachal Pradesh has been a hot-bed of crimes and its dense jungles and terrain provide perfect cover to rebels belonging to different militant groups of the Northeast many years now.