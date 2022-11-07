DIBRUGARH: Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao has released a book titled “The Native Tea”, written by young author Wangtum Homcha Lowang, in Deomali in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Lowang is also the founder of the ‘Nocte Digest’, a digital library that promotes the traditional and cultural heritage of the Nocte community.

Gao lauded Lowang “for his creative works, which will help the young generation of the Noctes to know more about past and present of the Nocte traditional and cultural heritage”.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh minister Wangki Lowang and Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong attended the book release function.

The book is based on the role of the Nocte tribe in making Assam the cradle of Indian tea industry.

It highlights the relation that existed between the Nocte chiefs of Namsang and Borduria villages with the British, which ultimately led to the creation of first Indian tea garden in 1834.

As time went by, dispute began to arise with the British. Ultimately when the Noctes of Borduria village stopped receiving their annual tax from the British, their chief Wang Maan instigated the Wanchos to attack and kill 80 men of Lt Holcombe’s expedition team in 1875.

The British were unable to launch a direct military action against the Noctes due to lack of evidence.

In this way, the Noctes were able to teach the British a lesson without inviting the wrath of the British empire.