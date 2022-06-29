An Army man, who fell into a stream in Arunachal Pradesh, is still untraceable, even after 72 hours.

The victim Army man has been identified as Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar.

The Indian army informed that incessant rain and poor visibility has affected the search operations.

Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar hails from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

Kumar’s wife has appealed PM Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh not to call off the search operation.

“On 26 June 2022 at approximately 1400 hours, during an operational patrol in the forward areas of the remote Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar of Red Shield Division, slipped and accidentally fell into a fast-flowing mountain stream,” an Army statement read.

Also read: Assam: Rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs leave Guwahati for Goa

It added: “An immediate search operation was launched by search parties in the area along the stream.”

“A large number of search parties have since been launched and the scope of search has been expanded to include the downstream flow of the mountain stream,” the Army statement said.

The Army statement further added: “Assistance of local villagers and civil administration is also being taken and they have been incorporated in the efforts to locate the JCO.”

“The extensive search operation has continued non-stop, even as extremely rugged terrain, inclement weather and incessant rains have made progress very slow,” the Army said.

It added: “Notwithstanding, the adverse climatic conditions, all out efforts are being made by deploying all available resources to locate the missing JCO.”