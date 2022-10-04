ITANAGAR: Three more persons have been arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the APPSC paper leak incident.

The arrest of three more people in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak has taken the total number of people arrested in the case to nine.

The three newly arrested persons include two government officials.

The three arrested persons have been identified as government officials Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang and Loth Ezing – a civilian.

While, Binam is serving as a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj department at Lekang in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, Talung is an agriculture field assistant at Pangin in Siang district.

On the other hand, Ezing is a resident of Ruksin in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrests were made following the transfer of the case to the special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh police from Itanagar police on September 27.

The Itanagar police in Arunachal Pradesh had earlier arrested six people in connection with the case.

Those arrested thus far also include APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations – Taket Jerang.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that new exam date will be announced soon.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the assistant engineers’ posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.