ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded the state government to suspend the officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) over the paper leak row that rocked the state recently.

The AAPSU has served a seven-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government to suspend the officials of the APPSC.

The AAPSU has further threatened to “take law into hands” if their demand of suspension of APPSC officials within a week’s time is not met.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has stated that it will conduct fresh examinations for the assistant engineer (civil) posts and that new exam date will be announced soon.

APPSC secretary Jayanta Kr Ray said that the candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the assistant engineers’ posts will be eligible to reappear in the examination.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested five people, including the deputy secretary cum deputy controller of examination of the APPSC Taket Jerang in connection with the paper leak row.