ITANAGAR: The police in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh have arrested three persons on charges of rape and molestation.

The three persons were arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh after some students complained of being sexually abused at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kimin.

The arrests were made by the police based on a written information from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The statements of the victims were recorded on Friday last.

According to the statement of one victim, one Tadh Nunu had allegedly “raped the victim repeatedly by putting her in fear.”

Taking the chance, another person, identified as Sahil Khan, also molested and tried to rape the victim, it was learnt.

On the other hand, some girls of GHSS Kimin alleged that one Tanmay Tripathi, a teacher at the school, molested them on many occasions.

All the three accused were arrested after a massive manhunt.

Further legal proceedings against the accused persons have been initiated.