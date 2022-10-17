ITANAGAR: At least two policemen belonging to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) have been arrested in Itanagar by the Arunachal Pradesh police with drugs.

Over 142 grams of suspected heroin were seized from the possession of the two arrested policemen, Arunachal Pradesh police informed on Monday.

Itanagar city SP Jimmy Chiram said that the duo was intercepted at Chandranagar of Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh during delivery of the drugs.

Following this the duo was arrested and the heroin was seized.

The arrested policemen have been identified as Prem Dorjee and Yom Tape.

While Prem Dorjee belongs to the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Yom Tape belong to the 5th.

Both of them are currently posted in the security cell-Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

On being frisked, they (Dorjee and Tape) were found in possession of suspected heroin, weighing 88.85 and 53.33 grams respectively, totalling 142.18 grams.