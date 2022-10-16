ITANAGAR: A massive search operation is underway to locate the two youths from Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the India-China border two months back.

The two youths went missing from Chaglagam area near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh in August.

The two missing youths have been identified as Bateilum Tikro and his friend Bayingso Manyu.

Both the youths are residents of Duiliang village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two youths had left home on August 19 in search of medicinal herbs and to hunt at mountains along the India-China border.

Since the day both the youths left home, they have not returned.

The family of the two missing youths have been claiming that they must have been taken captive by the people’s liberation army (PLA) of China.

It is suspected that both the youths from Arunachal Pradesh inadvertently crossed the border into China.

Meanwhile, assistance from the Chinese PLA has also been sought to locate the missing duo.