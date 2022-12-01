Dibrugarh: The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and police arrested two NSCN – U militants from Dasatong village in the Kanubari area in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

One of the apprehended insurgents, self-styled APO Jangnee Lukham was the Rajapio of his faction and was responsible for illegal tax collection, said an official.

His arrest is a major blow to the illegal activities of the faction in Longding district and has given a sigh of relief to the Wancho’s who are continuously harassed by the insurgent groups with their illegal demands, official added.

The apprehended NSCN cadres were handed over to Kanubari Police Station along with the incriminating documents recovered from their possession.