GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) to explore the feasibility of harnessing geothermal potentials that the state’s numerous hot springs offer.

NGI is an independent research centre in the field of geotechnical engineering and engineering geosciences.

NGI will carry out geological, geochemical and geothermal investigation of a few selected geothermal sites in Tawang and West Kameng districts that will include an MT Survey to decipher the deeper geoelectrical configuration of geothermal springs (hot-springs) and feasibility to utilize the geothermal energy resources for further use.

The MoU was signed by Repo Ronya, secretary of Science and Technology, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dr Rajinder Bhasin, technical expert, NGI, Norway, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, science and technology minister Honchun Ngandam, chief secretary Dharmendra and Dr Vivek Kumar, senior advisor, Norwegian Embassy, New Delhi.

Khandu said that it’s the right step towards green and clean energy production, especially in light of global warming concerns.

“It’s a great coincidence that this MoU is being signed on World Tourism Day as its theme this year is ‘Tourism & Green Investment’ that perfectly goes in tandem with this new initiative,” Khandu said.

The chief minister expressed optimism that the study will lead to the development of renewable geothermal sources in Arunachal Pradesh and increase energy supply to meet present and future demands.

“Many of the hot springs are located in mountain areas where generators run on fossil fuel for electricity and heating. These can be replaced by geothermal energy with no CO2 emissions,” he said.

Admitting that this is a completely new technology for the state, Khandu expressed hope that NGI, with its expertise in the field and experience in successfully implementing one project in Ladakh, will give a new direction to energy production that will be beneficial not only to the local populace residing in the high mountains but also to the army personnel posted there.

Khandu also expressed hope that Arunachal’s relationship with NGI will go beyond harnessing geothermal resources, especially in the fields of road construction and tunnelling.

“Arunachal Pradesh is geographically and geologically completely different from the rest of the country. Therefore, a tailor-made technology is needed for the construction of roads and tunnels here. As Norway, with similar geological features, has one of the world’s best road infrastructure and world-class tunnels, we can benefit from its technology,” he expressed.

Dr Rajinder Bhasin, technical expert, NGI, agreed with the chief minister and informed that Norway, despite being a small country, has about 7000 km of tunnels that shorten road distances eventually enhancing government revenue.

Dr Bhasin, who visited a few places in West Kameng, said the state has tremendous potential for the development of infrastructure to make it one of the best tourism states in the country.

“I have worked for about a decade in Bhutan and I thought Bhutan was the ultimate. But visiting Arunachal Pradesh for the first time, I realized that I was wrong all the time. This is heaven,” he said.

Representing the Norwegian Embassy, senior advisor Dr Vivek Kumar said that the Embassy is ready to facilitate cooperation between Norwegian agencies and experts with the state government in sectors that matter.

The current project is also being technically supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy through NGI.

The Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (an autonomous organization of the Department of Science & Technology), government of Arunachal Pradesh, has been interacting with NGI for technical assistance to perform feasibility studies for harnessing geothermal resources in the state.