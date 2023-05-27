Itanagar: In a significant development, the Arunachal Pradesh government has given the green light for the construction of a massive 1,748-km-long Frontier Highway, linking the West Kameng district to the Changlang district in the eastern part of the state.

The proposed highway will connect regions bordering China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, enhancing connectivity and accessibility in the region.

A senior engineer from the Highways (PWD) department of the Arunachal Pradesh government confirmed that the Trans Arunachal Highway, stretching over 1,811 km, is nearing completion.

Also Read: Assam: BJP ‘leader’ arrested for alleged fake currency smuggling in Nagaon

With the focus now shifting to the Frontier Highway and inter-connectivity corridor projects, recently approved by the central government, significant progress is expected in the region’s infrastructure development.

The Frontier Highway is slated to commence from Bomdila in West Kameng, which shares borders with China and Bhutan, and conclude at Vijaynagar in Changlang, situated along the Myanmar border.

Spanning a distance of 1,748 km, the highway’s construction will be overseen by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Border Road Organisation, and the state PWD.

Also Read: Manipur: Student organisations raise concern over “selective reporting” by valley-based media outlets

In a bid to bolster connectivity, the MoRTH has identified six interconnectivity corridors to link National Highway-15 in Assam with the Trans Arunachal Highway (NH-13) and the proposed Frontier Highway (NH-913).

This strategic network of roads will facilitate smoother transportation and foster economic growth in the region.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conducted a comprehensive review of the progress of various road projects undertaken by the state departments of Highways, Public Works, Rural Works, and Urban Development.

Stressing the importance of adhering to high-quality standards and timely completion, Khandu urged engineers, especially the Chief Engineers of all zones and divisions, to ensure that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are compiled with accurate budget estimates.